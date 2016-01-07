TONIGHT AT 11: Death Threat, Eye-Opening Report

Death threats and even a bounty on the head of Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Timothy McGinty, in the wake of the grand jury’s decision not to indict the police who killed Tamir Rice. Paul Orlousky has an in-depth look at the threats and what’s being done to protect the Prosecutor, on Cleveland 19 News at 11.

And has Johnny Manziel been getting special treatment by local police? Our Scott Taylor has an eye-opening report on the Brown’s quarterback’s problems behind the wheel.

Romona and I hope you'll join us for Cleveland 19 News at 11.

Denise Dufala

