TRAFFIC ALERT: Stretch of E. 55th closed through Friday morning rush

10 inch water main break shuts down East 55th at Central in Cleveland (Source: WOIO)

A water main break Thursday night on Cleveland's east side will cause traffic trouble for the Friday morning commute.

CLICK FOR TRAFFIC UPDATES

Crews are working to repair the 10-inch water main break at East 55th Street and Central Avenue.

That intersection will remain closed through rush hour, but crews have posted detours.

TRAFFIC ALERT: intersection of E55/Central to remain closed thru AM rush. @cityofcleveland posting detours. #CLEtraffic — Cleveland Water (@ClevelandWater) January 8, 2016

Right now, there is no boil alert and no customers have been affected.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.