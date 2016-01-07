TRAFFIC ALERT: Stretch of E. 55th closed through Friday morning rush

TRAFFIC ALERT: Stretch of E. 55th closed through Friday morning - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A water main break Thursday night on Cleveland's east side will cause traffic trouble for the Friday morning commute.

Crews are working to repair the 10-inch water main break at East 55th Street and Central Avenue.

That intersection will remain closed through rush hour, but crews have posted detours.

Right now, there is no boil alert and no customers have been affected.

