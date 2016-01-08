Father confesses, fund created for slain mother's children

The murder of Orrville mother Emily Young is a tragic incident that points to a bigger issue: domestic violence. But a Cleveland center is offering advice on how to avoid becoming a victim.

The murder of Orrville mother Emily Young is a tragic incident that points to a bigger issue: domestic violence. But a Cleveland center is offering advice on how to avoid becoming a victim.

A fund has been set up to help Young's three daughters, who witnessed the murder. (Source: gofundme)

Police say LaReece KeSean "Wally" Woods confessed to shooting and killing the mother of his children. (Source: Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

A 22-year-old father of twins is locked up on $1 million bond, after police say he shot the kids' mother to death while they watched from the back seat.

Emily Young, 24, was found dead in the driver's seat of her SUV at the corner of South Main Street and East Paradise Street, just before 7 p.m. Thursday.

Police say Young and LaReece KeSean "Wally" Woods were talking when he shot Young several times.

A 17-year-old friend, who was sitting in the passenger's seat, watched the tragedy unfold. The 6-month-old twin girls, along with Young's 2-year-old daughter, were in the back seat.

Court docs say man accused of shooting Orrville mom in front of their kids confessed to police @cleveland19news — Dani Carlson (@DaniCarlsonTV) January 8, 2016

According to court documents, Woods initially went to the Orrville Police Department because he had information about the shooting. The documents go on to state he eventually confessed to the crime in an interview with police. He was arrested and taken to the Wayne County Jail.

He appeared in Wooster Municipal Court on Friday morning to face charges of murder, domestic violence, aggravated murder and violation of a protection order. A judge set bond at $1 million.

Woods remains in jail, awaiting his Jan. 14 court date.

Court records indicate a tumultuous relationship between the couple. Young filed for divorce from Woods in June 2015, less than a year after they were married. In August 2015, she asked that the divorce petition to be dismissed, writing on the paperwork "we have reconciled."

Young filed to divorce Woods on 6-7-15, less than a year after marriage but then asked petition to be dismissed pic.twitter.com/GXpr7oCjhb — Dani Carlson (@DaniCarlsonTV) January 8, 2016

But Woods and Young's history of domestic violence continued.

On Sept. 15, 2015, a police reported stated Woods was arrested for domestic violence.

In October 2015, Young filed for a protection order against Woods. She wrote in her petition that Woods had broken a glass and pushed her down onto it. She also included police reports from several different dates alleging that Woods had slashed her tires, broken a window and tried to break into an apartment. It was granted, and Woods was ordered to stay at least 500 feet away from Young, her children, and the rest of her family for five years.

In November 2015, Young filed with the Medina County Court, saying Woods had violated the protection order. In documents, Young wrote that Woods repeatedly called her and set up a fake Facebook page alleging she had HIV.

Trevele Mitchell, Woods' cousin, said his family and Young's family need time to mourn. He objected to people calling Woods a "monster."

"We don't need to sit here and call him an animal. We don't need to call him a monster. The thing is, only God can judge him, and he's gonna face his consequences," said Mitchell. "My cousin made a mistake and I'm here -- and I'm sure if he was here he could tell you he made a mistake -- and I can apologize for him 'cause he can't apologize for himself. I'm sorry that this had to happen. I'm sorry that it had to be like this."

Mitchell said he feels sorry for Young's family and he loves the couple's children.

"Wally was my little cousin and I love that boy to death. And I love them two beautiful girls he made. And I just wish the best for my family," said Mitchell.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for funeral expenses, as well as a fund for Young's three daughters.

Young's family said due to the nature of the case and the ongoing custody battle, they cannot comment on what is happening. One family member did describe Young as having the "most contagious laugh ever." The family member said that Young was a loving and forgiving person, who always wanted to see the good in everyone she met.

Young's parents filed for custody of their grandchildren. Their request was approved and the children were placed with them on Friday afternoon.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.