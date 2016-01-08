DEVELOPING: Councilman Cimperman resigns from Cleveland City Council

Councilman Joe Cimperman has announced he is resigning from Cleveland City Council to become president of Global Cleveland, a non-profit agency aimed at attracting a diversity of people from throughout the world to live and work in Cleveland and the region.

"There is no one with a bigger heart for the less fortunate in our community than Joe Cimperman," said City Council President Kevin Kelley. "Joe’s energy, passion and grassroots work has consistently brought about positive changes in our city during his 18 years as a member of City Council."

Councilman Cimperman will be stepping down in March, at which time City Council will appoint a candidate for his replacement. The appointee will serve out the councilman’s current term, which ends December 31, 2017.

Councilman Cimperman has been in the vanguard of helping Cleveland’s poor and disenfranchised citizens through health and human services initiatives. He was a driving force behind Cleveland’s recent campaign to lower the rate of infant mortality in the region.

And he was the principal creator of Healthy Cleveland Initiative, a collaborative between the city’s four major hospital systems, philanthropy groups and other concerns to improve the health and wellness of Cleveland’s citizens.

During his legislative tenure, Councilman Cimperman has represented Cleveland’s St. Clair-Superior neighborhood, the city’s downtown neighborhood, the Flats and various near West Side neighborhoods, including Tremont and Ohio City.

When Councilman Cimperman was first elected, the city’s downtown district had just 2,000 residents. Today, with over 16,000 people, downtown is a vibrant place in which more and more people are calling home.

Outside of downtown, Councilman Cimperman is currently working on what is called the “Dream Neighborhood,” a near West Side area where empty, boarded-up houses are being rehabbed to house refugees, immigrants and other groups seeking to settle.

"I congratulate Global Cleveland for a very good choice in selecting Joe Cimperman,” said Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson. “Joe has always shown great passion and compassion in standing with both the immigrant and refugee population here in Cleveland. His work ethic and leadership speak volumes to his capabilities. One needs look no further than Ward 3 to see the fruits of his labors.

"Cleveland has always been a City that is open to refugees and immigrants and, with Joe’s leadership, Global Cleveland and the City of Cleveland will be known internationally for our welcoming of immigrants and refugees."

Prior to serving on Council, Councilman Cimperman served two years in the Jesuit Volunteer Corps, working with cognitively challenged adults in Portland, Maine, and with people in Baltimore living with AIDS.

As an elected public official, Councilman Cimperman has focused on grassroots organizing, creating scores of block clubs aimed at galvanizing neighborhoods and bringing people together for the common good.

Councilman Cimperman chairs City Council’s Health & Human Services Committee and is a member of the Development, Planning & Sustainability Committee and the Safety Committee.

Councilman Cimperman is a graduate of St. Ignatius High School and John Carroll University. He lives with his wife and children in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood.

