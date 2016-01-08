"I thought you were blonde..." Johnny Manziel spotted at Dave & Busters

A guy who calls himself "Kuntry Chris" is getting a lot of retweets after posting a picture of himself with Johnny Manziel.

Chris Tennyson, of Lakewood, and his girlfriend Ashley Weaver were at the Dave & Busters in Westlake on Wednesday night when they ran into Johnny.

Chris, who just moved to town from Memphis, says Johnny was shooting pool and he wasn't drinking.

Chris and Ashley says the Cleveland Browns quarterback was very nice and didn't mind taking pictures with them.

After posing for a flick Chris says he couldn't let Johnny get away without taking a little jab at him....

He says before he left he looked Johnny up and down and said, "By the way, I thought you were blonde?"

He said Johnny got a good laugh out of it and responded by smiling and saying, "Good one!"

The blond joke is in reference to reports that Johnny wore a disguise while partying in Las Vegas over the weekend. According to ESPN Las Vegas he was rocking a blonde wig, glasses and a fake mustache in an effort to go unnoticed.

There are reportedly pictures of him donning the disguise, but they have yet to surface.

