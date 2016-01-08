Workers fear more layoffs after second steel company announces cuts

On Thursday, Republic Steel announced it is temporarily idling the rolling mill operations at its Lorain facility, which will result in approximately 200 layoffs.

Lorain City Councilman Angel Arroyo, along with the steel workers, worry how the cutbacks could impact the city's economy. (Source: WOIO)

Workers fear there will be more than 461 employees laid off at the two steel mills. (Source: WOIO)

One day after Republic Steel announced it will lay off around 200 people, a second steel company is following its lead. U.S. Steel, one of the area's largest employers, said it will lay off 261 employees over the next few weeks.

The U.S. Steel plants in Lorain produce high-quality, seamless pipe used in oil and gas exploration and production, as well as the construction industry.

On Friday night inside Darmos Cafe, you will find the heart of the steel industry in Lorain.

"Lorain is a depressed town for a long time. This is going to destroy us," said Eugene Leighty, a steel worker who stopped by the cafe after his shift.

Lorain City Councilman Angel Arroyo spent time Friday going through the history of his and other families' legacies with the steel mills.

"This is your original steel workers. Your first Puerto Ricans that worked at the steel mill. They were going to get their physical to work at the steel mill. The first group right here," Arroyo says as he points to a picture taken in 1948.

Some steel workers said the layoffs could be even larger.

"We are family here. That's what this place means to me and all the people you see in here," Leighty said, sitting among co-workers at Darmos Cafe.

"I am getting phone calls from people asking, 'What can we do?' And all I can say is 'We got to pray,'" said Arroyo.

