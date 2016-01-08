2 arrested after deadly unrelated bar fights

About an hour later, officers responded to the Zodiac Bar on Triplett Boulevard. (Source: WOIO)

Akron Police are investigating two murders at two different bars, but they may have all of their suspects.

Officers were first called to the Hi-De-Ho Lounge at 560 Vernon Odom Blvd. around 11 p.m. Thursday. Witnesses say the suspect entered the bar and exchanged words with the victim before shooting him.

Lentheric Caldwell, 39, of Akron, was shot in the chest. He was transported to Akron General Hospital, where he later died.

About an hour later, officers responded to the Zodiac Bar at 1955 Triplett Blvd. Police say the victim got into a fight with another man and was severely beaten.

Forrest Ryan, 43, of North Canton, was transported to Akron City Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

According to police, two suspects are in custody for the unrelated incidents.

Police say Willie Steve Hicks III, 44, of Akron, was arrested in connection to Caldwell's murder around 4 p.m. Friday at a motel in Willoughby. Joint U.S. Marshals agencies found Hicks by the use of electronic and human intelligence.

Robert Jarvis, 64, who police say fought with Ryan, surrendered to authorities on Friday.

