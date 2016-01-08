No contact for man accused of kidnapping son

A Cleveland man has been indicted on multiple charges relating to the 2002 kidnapping of his then 5-year-old son, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Timothy McGinty announced Tuesday.

A man accused of taking his 5-year-old son from an Alabama home in 2002 and living in Cleveland pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and other charges in a Cleveland courtroom.

Lawyer: Kidnapping suspect has been the 'perfect father'

A defense attorney wants a court to let a jailed Cleveland man have contact with the son he's accused of kidnapping from Alabama in 2002.

Lawyer to judge: Let Ohio kidnapping suspect talk with son

Police say Julian Hernandez was taken from his mother 13 years ago by his father. (Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

A no contact order remains in effect for a man accused of kidnapping his 5-year-old son from Alabama 13 yeas ago.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams has denied Bobby Hernandez’s motion to modify the no contact order issued.

Hernandez wants to be able to see and speak with his son, Julian Hernandez, 18.

Julian and his father were located in Cleveland in November 2015.

Vestavia Hills, Alabama police said a child reported missing from the area since 2002 was found after a tip.

Jefferson County District Attorney Brandon Falls said red flags were raised when Julian tried to apply for college. Falls said Julian's social security number kept coming back incorrect. He then approached a school counselor for help. In trying to help Julian, she discovered he was listed as missing by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Falls said it's unlikely Julian knew he was listed as missing.

The defense attorney said Julian has had contact with his mother in Alabama.

