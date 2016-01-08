Struggling city closing 3 fire stations

Canton Fire Department's realignment plan goes into effect today, January 12, 2016.

Due to budget constraints the city announced the closure of three fire stations.

Station #5 located at 3701 West Tuscarawas St. will close.

Station #6 located at 2621 Harmont Ave. NE will close.

Station #10 located at 4632 Vernon Ave. NW will close.

These closures will eliminate the previous practice of station closure by rotation.

According to Canton Fire, future potential budget constraints may require additional stations to close, starting with Station #2 located at 415 Belden Ave SE.

Each of the closed stations will have signs indicating they are closed and directing people to the nearest open station.

The plan was discussed in council and further discussed at neighborhood meetings held during the month of December 2015.

The following stations will remain open:

Station #1 located at 110 7th St SW

Station #2 located at 415 Belden Ave SE

Station #4 located at 2502 Cleveland Ave NW

Station #7 located at 1001 O’Jay’s Parkway NE

Station #8 located at 1330 Dueber Ave SW

