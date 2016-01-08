Braxton Miller pens letter to Ohio State and fans

Friday on The Players' Tribune, Ohio State wide receiver Braxton Miller wrote a letter to Ohio State and their fans. In the letter Miller thanks fans and discusses the injury he suffered in 2014.

“It’s difficult to describe the feelings I had while watching my boys win it all last season. On one hand, it was so gratifying. We were a dominant football team, and we were able to assert our will against any opponent. Everything I’d envisioned for us, as a program, it finally came true — except for one small part. I wasn’t on the field,” Miller wrote.

“Of course, while I was hurt and J.T. and Cardale found success, everyone began speculating that I was going to transfer. But if you want to know the truth: that thought never really crossed my mind. In my mind, it all came down to one question. Why would I ever leave Ohio State? Want to know what’s funny? That whole time, while people were speculating about what school I was going to transfer to, J.T. and Cardale were working out with me. They were throwing me balls, and I was catching them. Early in the morning, and then again at night: we worked hard, and we worked together — as they learned to be better quarterbacks, and as I learned my new position at wide receiver.”

Miller finished the letter by thanking the Buckeye faithful.

"From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank every Buckeye fan who took the time to watch me play the game that I love. I lived for those moments that we all experienced together, and I’ll always feel a special connection to you. And that’s because I’m one of you."

Braxton finished off his senior year at the wide receiver position, snagging in 26 catches for 341 yards and three touchdowns.

