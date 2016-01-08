Cleveland Police: Woman struck in crosswalk, dragged during hit-skip

Cleveland Police say a 61-year-old woman was seriously injured when a driver hit her in a crosswalk at West 150th and Puritas. (Source: WOIO)

The Cleveland Division of Police Accident Investigation Unit is investigating a hit-skip that seriously injured a pedestrian by the intersection of West 150th Street and Puritas Avenue.

Police say around 7 a.m. Tuesday, a 61-year-old woman was struck as she was using the crosswalk. The suspect vehicle was traveling westbound on Puritas when it turned northbound onto West 150th, striking the woman and dragging her about 60 feet. The vehicle then fled northbound on West 150th.

The victim remains at MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition.

According to police, a witness described the suspect vehicle as a white, cargo-style van, possibly a Ford, driven by a white man between the ages of 45 and 50.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact accident investigators at (216) 623-5295.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.