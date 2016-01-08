Yankees acquire Kirby Yates from Indians for $78,000

NEW YORK (AP) - The Yankees have acquired reliever Kirby Yates from the Cleveland Indians for $78,000.
A 28-year-old right-hander, Yates had a fastball in the 92-94 mph range last season. He was 1-2 with one save and a 5.27 ERA in 57 relief appearances for Tampa Bay in 2014-15, then was acquired by Cleveland for cash Nov. 25.
Yates has a 14-14 records in seven minor league seasons with 69 saves and a 2.67 ERA.
The trade was announced Friday.
