Yankees acquire Kirby Yates from Indians for $78,000

NEW YORK (AP) - The Yankees have acquired reliever Kirby Yates from the Cleveland Indians for $78,000.

A 28-year-old right-hander, Yates had a fastball in the 92-94 mph range last season. He was 1-2 with one save and a 5.27 ERA in 57 relief appearances for Tampa Bay in 2014-15, then was acquired by Cleveland for cash Nov. 25.

Yates has a 14-14 records in seven minor league seasons with 69 saves and a 2.67 ERA.

The trade was announced Friday.

