Surviving Domestic Violence: Center offers advice after Orville mother's murder

A young mother was found shot to death in Wayne County Thursday night and police say the father of her 6-month-old twins is responsible.

A young mother was found shot to death in Wayne County Thursday night and police say the father of her 6-month-old twins is responsible.

Victoria Grant says there is hope for those in domestic violence situations and the center is on call 24/7. (Source: WOIO)

The murder of Orrville mother Emily Young is a tragic incident that points to a bigger issue: domestic violence. According to the National Network to End Domestic Violence, three women will die from domestic abuse each day and one in every four women will experience domestic violence in her lifetime. But there are ways to avoid becoming a victim.

Victoria Gr ant is a justice system advocate with the Cleveland Domestic Violence & Child Advocacy Center. She says last year, the center received 18,000 calls from men and women needing help to escape abuse.

“The most dangerous time is when the victim leaves. Her chance of becoming murdered increases by 75 percent,” explained Gr ant.

Gr ant advises victims to file for a protection order, which can legally keep the abuser away from them and their children. But she says that is just the beginning because victims should also have a safety plan.

“She has to put things in place to try to keep her safe, by maybe changing the work schedule, changing the school schedule, changing standing appointments, like if a child sees a therapist every week,” Grant described.

A police report shows Young had a civil protection order against her estranged husband, LaReece KeSean "Wally" Woods. Gr ant admits she wishes there were more options available.

“In this field, because perpetrators are so unpredictable, the risk factor is sometimes, unfortunately, and tragically, death,” said Gr ant.

However, Grant says there is hope for those in domestic violence situations and the center is on call 24 hours a day.

“We have a multitude of services for children, men and women around the issue of family violence,” said Gr ant.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.