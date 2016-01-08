Browns interview Cowboys' Henderson for coaching job

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Browns have interviewed Dallas defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson for their head coach job.

Henderson previously coached Cleveland's secondary from 2009-11 and was credited with helping cornerback Joe Haden develop into the NFL's best coverage defenders. The 46-year-old Henderson has been with the Cowboys since 2012.

He is the fourth candidate to meet with the Browns, who embarked on the search for their eighth coach since 1999 on Monday. Mike Pettine was fired Sunday night after going 10-22 in two seasons.

Henderson played eight seasons as a defensive back in the NFL.

Cleveland's search committee has already met with Chicago offensive coordinator Adam Gase, Detroit defensive coach Teryl Austin and Jacksonville assistant Doug Marrone, who coached Buffalo for two seasons.

The Browns have interviews scheduled over the weekend with Cincinnati coordinators Hue Jackson and Paul Guenther and Carolina defensive coordinator Sean McDermott.

