Man surrenders peacefully after standoff at North Ridgeville home

Multiple agencies responded to a North Ridgeville residence on Friday around 5:45 p.m. after a man reportedly barricaded himself inside.

North Ridgeville's police and fire departments, along with the Lorain County Sheriff's Office, responded to a home in the 36000 block of Mills Road for a man who was reportedly depressed, suicidal and said to be armed with several firearms.

Police say the man refused to come to the door, so the Lorain County SWAT was called when negotiations broke down.

After a few hours, police finally re-established negotiations with the man, who ultimately surrendered peacefully. He was taken to the hospital to be further examined.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.