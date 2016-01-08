Investigation: Human remains found on Akron sidewalk

The scene is secured by officers before a thorough investigation will be conducted by a forensic anthropologist. (Source: WOIO)

Police say a human skull was found on the sidewalk in the 1300 block of Marcy Street. (Source: WOIO)

The Akron Police Department, Akron Fire Department and Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating human remains that were found on Marcy Street on Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m., Akron Police say they received a call that a human skull was found on the sidewalk in the 1300 block of Marcy Street. Officers and paramedics located the remains and secured the area until the medical examiner's office could respond.

The medical examiner has requested assistance from Dennis Dirkmaat, PhD, and his staff from Mercyhurst University, to document and collect the remains. The scene was secured by police officers overnight.

The skeletal remains will be examined by an anthropologist in an attempt to determine the gender, race and identity of the victim. The medical examiner's office says this process will be very tedious and take some time to complete.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

