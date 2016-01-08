Land a new job in the new year

Hyland has 450 new positions up for grabs, from software development to marketing and sales. (Source: WOIO)

A new year can mean a new job, but are you doing everything right to land the new gig?

Hyland, a software company in Westlake, specializes in taking the paper-based process and condensing it to an electronic format. The company works with healthcare organizations, financial services, and more.

"People are at their most inspired time of the year and they want to see what opportunities are out there. They have those goals for themselves. They're looking to advance their career in 2016," explains Dan Paterline, a recruiter for the company's global services division.

Paterline says with 450 new positions up for grabs, Hyland gets flooded with resumes. He says being concise is key.

"Keep it simple, starting with the basics and looking at proofreading your resume. Share your resume with a friend or family member and have them look at it," suggests Paterline.

He says when applying to any new job, try to stand out from the pack with a unique resume, but stay away from lengthy ones that aren't specific to the job.

"Researching the company. Research the position and really identifying the job requirement for that role, and in your resume, trying to address some of those,” says Paterline.

Whatever you do, don't embellish your job skills.

If you get a call back and have a meeting face to face, the best advice is to be yourself.

