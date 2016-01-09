Canton K-9 officer shot during early morning robbery

A little girl brings a drawing to show her support for Jethro. (Source: WOIO)

Patrolman Ryan Davis looks over Jethro after his surgery. (Source: Facebook)

A Canton K-9 officer is recovering after he was shot at least three times responding to an armed robbery. The suspect was also shot by police and could face charges.

Jethro, a 3-year-old German Shepherd, is fighting for his life at the Stark County Veterinary Emergency Clinic. The animal clinic has been swamped with well-wishers

hoping and praying for the K-9’s recovery.

“We’ve had people come down and put money on the books, which is incredible,” said Eric Stanbro, K-9 trainer with Canton Police.

Canton Police say the K-9 and his handler were called to Fishers Foods on Harrison Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday. Jethro entered the dark building first and came across the suspect, who then fired several shots at close range, exchanging gunfire with police.

The suspect was struck in the leg and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken into custody, but charges are still pending.

Jethro was struck multiple times and rushed by ambulance to the emergency veterinary hospital.

The police dog is suffering from at least three gunshot wounds. Vets have been able to stop the internal bleeding, but say the dog could be left with severe brain damage.

K-9 officers and other law enforcement members have visited the hospital throughout the day to show their support for Jethro and his handler.

Beth Philley, a blogger for doggies.com, has created a GoFundMe account to pay for Jethro's vet bills and buy new K-9 vests for the department.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.