Two elderly women struck on E. 71st and Harvard

Two women were struck by a vehicle on E. 71st and Harvard Ave (Source: viewer)

Cleveland EMS confirm that they were dispatched to E. 71st and Harvard Avenue for two woman struck by a vehicle.

The victims were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center in unknown condition some time around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.

A Cleveland 19 viewer tipped off the station with news of two elderly women being hit by a car.

It is unknown whether the driver of the vehicle stopped or left the scene of the accident.

Police say that at this time the incident is not reported as a hit skip.

Check back for more details as they become available.

