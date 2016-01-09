Man is stabbed trying to break up fight

Cleveland Police Officers responded to Euclid Hospital for two men stabbed around 2:40 a.m. in the 18000 block of Euclid Ave.

At the hospital, detectives gathered that victim number one was not an intended target but instead was trying to be a Good Samaritan when he was injured.

The victim told authorities that he had left a bar called Visions Blue with a group of friends and saw two men fighting.

He attempted to break up the fight and was stabbed in the chest.

The 42-year-old victim drove himself to the hospital. He stated he did not know the man who stabbed him but that he was holding back a man with a bald head and a full beard. The victim’s 32-year-old female companion reported that she saw the suspect pull something from his pocket and stab her boyfriend in the chest.

While at the ER, a second victim arrived reporting he had also been stabbed at the same location.

This victim told police that he and the suspect were involved in a physical altercation inside of the nightclub and were escorted out.

The fight continued in the parking lot before both men were stabbed.

The suspect is referred to as "Shaba”. Shaba is bald, with a full beard, standing 5’10, and weighs 250 lbs. Police say the suspect's race is unknown.

Cleveland Police have not reported any arrests in connection with this incident and say the matter will be further investigated.

