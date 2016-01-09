Driver crashes into oncoming traffic after being shot

Third District Detectives are currently investigating a shooting that resulted in an accident around 9 a.m.on Friday, January 8.

Officers say the victim was located in the area of E. 71st and Woodland, but the actual location of the shooting is unknown.

Witnesses tell police that the victim, 24-year-old Dezi Walker Jr., was driving a Ford Taurus erratically, speeding in a westbound direction on Woodland Avenue, with the rear window shattered.

Walker drove into oncoming traffic, striking a Chevy Express driven by 55-year-old Rod Reed.

The victim was found to have multiple injuries as a result of the crash but also several gunshot wounds.

He was conveyed to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment but was unable to communicate with officers.

Reed was also treated for injuries associated with the crash.

