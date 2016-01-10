K9 Jethro honored as his body leaves emergency clinic

Tim Wilmoth, a canine handler and retired police officer was also upset learn the news because Jethro was born at his Ken

There's been an outpouring of support for Canton K-9 Jethro after the German Shepherd was shot in killed in the line of duty Saturday.

Tim Wilmoth, a canine handler and retired police officer was also upset learn the news because Jethro was born at his Ken

There's been an outpouring of support for Canton K-9 Jethro after the German Shepherd was shot in killed in the line of duty Saturday.

A Canton K-9 officer is recovering after he was shot at least three times responding to an armed robbery. The suspect was also shot by police and could face charges.

A Canton K-9 officer is recovering after he was shot at least three times responding to an armed robbery. The suspect was also shot by police and could face charges.

Patrolman Ryan Davis looks over Jethro after his surgery. (Source: Facebook)

Jethro, the Canton K-9 who was killed in the line of duty Saturday was met with salutes from fellow officers as his body was taken from the Stark County Veterinary Emergency Clinic Sunday.

Jethro was shot at least three times while responding to an armed robbery Saturday morning. He died Sunday morning.

Jethro and his handler were dispatched to Fishers Foods on Harrison Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Jethro encountered the suspect first and was shot several times at close range.

The suspect received a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken into custody after being treated.

Charges against the suspect are still pending.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.