Fire damages Michael Symon's Lolita restaurant, no injuries

Everyone got out safely from fire at Lolita (Source: WOIO)

Fire breaks out at Lolita in Tremont (Source: WOIO)

A fire broke out at Iron Chef Michael Symon's Lolita restaurant in Tremont on Sunday.

The fire started around 1:45 p.m. at the restaurant on Literary Road.

Symon tweeted that everyone made it out of the building safely. He also said there was significant damage done, but he does plan to rebuild.

There is no word yet on what started the fire. Symon also thanked Cleveland firefighters for their swift action.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.