Power crews bring homes out of the dark

First Energy restored power to thousands of customers who found themselves in the dark Sunday evening.

Winter weather knocked out power to customers across northeast Ohio, most in Cuyahoga County.

First Energy officials say the inclement weather is to blame for the outages.

Be sure to check on any elderly and home-bound neighbors as temperatures will drop into the teens overnight.

Experts recommend the following tips during an outage:

Put on layers of warm clothing.

Never burn charcoal for heating or cooking indoors.

Never use your oven as a source of heat.

If the power may be out for a prolonged period, plan to go to another location (the home of a relative or friend, or a public facility) that has heat to keep warm.

Turn off or disconnect appliances and other equipment in case of a momentary power “surge” that can damage computers and other devices. Consider adding surge protectors.

Only use generators away from your home and NEVER run a generator inside a home or garage, or connect it to your home's electrical system. For more information about generators visit:

