High wind causes headache at Hopkins Airport

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

High wind caused some tense moments at Cleveland Hopkins Airport Sunday evening.

Airport officials say a plane was being pushed back from the gate when high wind caused the plane to spin and bump into a tug.

There were passengers aboard the plane. They were all evacuated so crews could look over the plane for any damage.

No one was hurt in the incident.

