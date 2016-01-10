New plea for answers to unsolved murder of Cleveland Clinic work - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

New plea for answers to unsolved murder of Cleveland Clinic worker

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Family and friends held a prayer vigil Sunday for Cleveland Clinic worker Stephen Halton.

Halton was shot and killed on January 11, 2014 at a bus stop on Lakeshore Boulevard.

Halton, an anesthesia tech, was on his way to work at the time.

There is a $20,000 reward for tips leading to the arrest of Halton's killer.

Halton was a married father of two.

