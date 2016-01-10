New plea for answers to unsolved murder of Cleveland Clinic worker

Stephen Halton, Jr., an anesthesia tech, was shot and killed at a bus stop in the 15300 block of Lake Shore Avenue in Cleveland early Saturday morning.

The family of Stephen Halton, Jr. is hoping more money will help bring his killer to justice. Wednesday a new billboard was put up increasing the reward for an arrest t $12,500.

Family and friends held a prayer vigil Sunday for Cleveland Clinic worker Stephen Halton.

Halton was shot and killed on January 11, 2014 at a bus stop on Lakeshore Boulevard.

Halton, an anesthesia tech, was on his way to work at the time.

There is a $20,000 reward for tips leading to the arrest of Halton's killer.

Halton was a married father of two.

