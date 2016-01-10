Sunday snow doesn't slow Clevelanders down

First Energy is restoring power to thousands of customers who found themselves in the dark Sunday evening.

Northeast Ohio woke up to a slushy, wintry mix of snow and whipping wind.

While some spent their Sunday inside, others went out to buy winter essentials.

"I'm just what you call a really true shopper it doesn't matter," said one shopper at Harvard Park Center in Warrensville Heights. "I had to buy winter mats and I've got some hot cocoa. I was, I just wish it would've been here for the holidays it would've been really pretty, but now that it's here I wish it would go away but I guess it's here to stay"

Inside Corky & Lenny's in Woodmere employees say there was a constant flow of business.

"The phone was ringing of the hook," said hostess Joann Disidoro. "Everyone was coming and buying a lot of food to go home just in case they got snowed in or anything."

Driving conditions today also proved to be a challenge for some like Wendell Bugg who stopped by Harvard Park shopping center in his way back home to Maryland.

"Visibility was a bit challenging earlier in the day when you actually had flurries, but as the day went on it became clearer," Bugg said.

And with some areas expecting up to 4-6 inches overnight that could make for a messy Monday morning commute.

Tom Hank of Cuyahoga Heights suggests what to do to stay safe on the road.

"Make sure you slow things down a little bit. Keep gloves in the car, and take it easy and hope everyone takes it easy too," said Hank.

