Schools delayed due to weather: Wind chill temperatures around ZERO this morning

Three northeast school districts will be starting on a delay closed because of weather conditions Monday morning.

In Huron County the Monroeville Local School District and Norwalk City Schools are both on a two hour delay.

In Richland, the Crestview Local School Disctict and Ontario schools are also on a two hour delay.

In Erie, EHOVE Career Center Voc is delayed by two hours as well. West Salem Christian Educators are on a two hour today.

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Shorter Term Forecast:

Good morning, snow birds! Please be alert for icy, snow covered roads on your early-morning drive. Go slow out there. Bundle up too! Wind chills will range from about -5° to 5°.

We’ll begin the day with lake effect snow showers, mainly east of Cleveland. This is where a *Lake Effect Snow Advisory* remains in place for Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula counties until noon. Snow should taper off in these areas by the afternoon.

More snow will move in after 10:00 PM, courtesy of an approaching Alberta clipper. We may see 1”-2” of additional snow tonight.

Snow showers continue through the morning commute, and then lake effect will likely get going by tomorrow afternoon. We may see 2”-4” of additional snow through the day tomorrow.

Mid-Week Lake Effect:

Lake effect snow showers remain possible Wednesday. I wouldn’t rule out 1”-2” of snow. We also have a shot for lake effect snow showers Wednesday night through Thursday morning. (Anyone else feel like winter escalated really quickly?)

Much Uncertainty For The Weekend:

In the interest of full disclosure, there is a lot of uncertainty with Friday and Saturday. My main question is, "What type of precipitation will we be dealing with Friday?" Right now, I'm thinking a wintry mix on Friday and then all snow on Saturday.

*If things pan out, this could be our first significant non-lake effect event of the season.*

As there is a lot of uncertainty during this time, we're just going to have to keep a close eye on it. You know that we will keep you updated.

