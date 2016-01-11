Traffic Alert for Friday, Jan. 22

Here's a look at how the roads are looking before you head out this morning.

CHECK YOUR COMMUTE

7:54 a.m.

Disabled car on I-480 WB near Broadway blocking left lane.

7:38 a.m.

Two separate accidents right next to each other in Independence on Pleasant Valley near Brecksville Rd.

7:00 a.m.

Accident I-480 WB at Transportation blocking center lane.

5:53 a.m.

Disabled tractor trailer on Coventry Rd in Cleveland Heights near Lancashire.

Click for the latest on your Ford First Alert Forecast and for the latest traffic, check out our real-time travel.

Cleveland 19 News is also on Facebook - check us out for news, weather, sports and fantastic behind the scenes photos of Cleveland 19.

Text alerts are also available, just fill out the online form. You will receive up to 5 msgs/day.Text HELP for help.Text STOP to stop. Msg&data rates may apply.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.