Strike Looming?: Westlake teacher, support staff contracts

Hundreds of teachers and support staff members in the Westlake School District are expected at Monday night's school board meeting. Both groups are in the middle of contract negotiations and sources say those talks are not going well and there is potential for a strike.

The teachers and the support staff have been working without a contract since the start of the school year.

The support staff union is OAPSE, Ohio Association of Public School Employees. Members include bus drivers, secretaries, and maintenance staff.

OAPSE is expected to get a contract from the district Tuesday and vote on it Tuesday night. The union voted down its last contract offer in December. If they vote a new offer down, a strike vote is expected.

Sticking points have been pay, insurance and contract length.

Westlake School Board Acting-President Carol Winter says the district is doing what it can to avoid a strike. She says the goal is to reach a fair agreement for the students, the employees and the community.

Westlake teachers are watching the OAPSE contract situation closely. They are also making preparations in the event of a strike. Teachers have created a Crisis Committee, a strike team of sorts, in the event their contract negotiations fail as well.

Monday's meeting is set for 6 p.m.

Our calls to union leaders for comment were not returned.

