ALERT: Gas main installation, E. 22nd St. rehab

Dominion East Ohio will begin installation of a gas main on East 22nd Street between Orange Avenue and Community College Avenue on January 11, 2016.

The 20" gas main is the first section of a larger project that will provide natural gas service to Cleveland Thermal at East 18th Street and Lakeside Avenue.

A southbound detour will be established during the hours of 9:00 AM and 3:30 PM that will prohibit traffic on the west side of the median of East 22nd Street.

Traffic will be detoured via Central Avenue and Community College Avenue, eastbound to East 30th Street and southbound to Broadway Avenue. The detour will be removed during non-business hours.

Driveway access will be maintained at all times. Motorists will need to be alert for lanes shifts and barrels used to direct traffic. These traffic restrictions are scheduled to be in place until the end of February 2016, after which work will resume on the East 22nd Street rehabilitation project currently administered by Ohio Department of Transportation District 12.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.