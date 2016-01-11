Salsa Sentence: Fight over food leads to stabbing

A Canton woman who stabbed a man twice last March because he ate the last of the salsa has been sentenced.

Phyllis D. Jefferson pleaded guilty in November to aggravated assault. She was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Jefferson and the 62-year-old victim were reportedly arguing over the snack inside a home on Lake St. when she stabbed him in the groin and side.

The male victim was taken to Akron General Medical Center. He has since recovered from his injuries.

