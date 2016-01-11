RG3 cleans out locker, leaves a parting note

Just a few years removed from the Washington Redskins trading a ton of high draft picks to the Rams to move up to the second pick in the draft to snag Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III, it seems the marriage has ended.

Griffin may have cleaned out his locker for the final time with the Redskins organization.

"RG3" left a parting note behind:

RG3 cleared out his locker today, save for this note. pic.twitter.com/rjcKheHHSN — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) January 11, 2016

Griffin III had a monster rookie season, winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (2012). He threw for 3,200 yards, throwing 20 touchdowns and just five interceptions. RG3 was just as lethal on the ground, running for 815 yards and added seven touchdowns. He also led the Redskins to the playoffs, but would lose in the opening round.

Plagued by injuries, Griffin's production declined over the course of the next two years and the team turned to Kirk Cousins to start the 2015 season.

The Redskins will need to cut Griffin or pay him the $16.2 million option they picked up for 2016. They have until March 9, 2016 to release him.

