Accused killer hiding out in CLE?

Richfield police and the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force are looking for a wanted man.

John Dunn, 27, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, drug trafficking and corrupting another with drugs related to the death of Joshua Koeberle, 25, of Richfield.

Dunn is believed to be hiding out on Cleveland's east side and in the city of East Cleveland.

Anyone with information can contact the NOVFTF at 1-866-4WANTED or the Richfield Police at 330-659-2850.

