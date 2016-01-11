PHOTO: Armed bank robber orders customers to the floor

An armed man walked into the Fifth Third Bank on Vine St. in Eastlake and walked out with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said at 12:20 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, a man in his late 20's or early 30's entered the bank and announced a robbery.

The man was wearing a grey hoodie and khaki-colored pants. He also had on a white knit cap underneath his hoodie and a black ski type mask covering his face.

Police said the man pointed a black semi-automatic pistol at the teller and branch manager and demanded the money, which he placed in a small bag.

He ordered the customers to lie down and then fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A witness said the man got into a 1997 to 1999 Champagne colored Ford Taurus station wagon and fled east on Vine St.

Eastlake Police are currently investigating the incident and if anyone can supply any other pertinent information they are requested to call the Eastlake Police at (440) 951-1400.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.