VIDEO: Browns name Hue Jackson as head coach

Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Hue Jackson watches before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The Cleveland Browns hired Hue Jackson as the next head coach. Here is what coaches/players around the NFL are saying, per the Browns.

Cleveland Browns officially named Hue Jackson as the new head coach Wednesday.

Welcome to the Dawg Pound, Coach Hue Jackson. Read>> https://t.co/fS39eXoSoD pic.twitter.com/Ziax4xISrk — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 13, 2016

Hue Jackson is the eighth Browns head coach since their return in 1999 and replaces Mike Pettine, who was fired after going 10-22 in two seasons.

"I am so excited for this opportunity, as he said, I've been in the AFC north, I kind of know the lay of the land and I understand where we are and where we are trying to go. Obviously we understand Cincinnati is going to be one of the top teams in this league, Pittsburgh is still playing and obviously when you look at Baltimore, they had a down year and we understand where Cleveland Browns are. We know there's a lot of work to do, there's a lot of things we need to do to get there. What I'm most excited about, when I think of Jimmy and Dee and the commitment to me and the commitment we have for this building for our players and what we're trying to accomplish, there is non other. I've been in two of these organizations in the AFC North, I've been in Cincinnati and Baltimore, and I can tell you first hand, there's nothing like the feeling of walking through these doors, nothing. I know there's a rabid fan base that is excited, Dawg Pound, let me give you a first pump because I'm excited and I want to jump over in that pound when I get the opportunity," Jackson said during his introduction as head coach.

Jackson: I need to get into this building and watch tape. I don't know Johnny is on personal level, I have to give everyone a chance. — Cleveland 19 Sports (@WOIOSports) January 13, 2016

Jackson on Joe Thomas: I can't wait to have the opportunity to give him our plan, I believe in my heart he'll be excited — Cleveland 19 Sports (@WOIOSports) January 13, 2016

Hue Jackson: I feel comfortable and confident that I can get it turned and I expect to get it done. https://t.co/F58sRK6HEK — Cleveland 19 Sports (@WOIOSports) January 13, 2016

Jackson previously served as offensive coordinator with the Cincinnati Bengals. Under Jackson, the Bengals went to the post-season in four straight seasons.

Jackson interviewed with the Browns on Sunday, following the Bengals loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. Jackson was a fan favorite among Browns fans. The Browns are very familiar with Jackson, as he has been with the Cincinnati Bengals since 2012. He was hired as the Bengals secondary/assistant special teams in 2012, after getting fired as the Oakland Raiders head coach after just one season.

The Cleveland Browns have the No. 2 overall pick in this years draft.

Hue Jackson bio/NFL experience:

- 50 years of age

- Attended Glendale CC and Pacific. He earned a associate's degree from Glendale CC, and earned a Physical Education degree at Pacific.

- Washington Redskins running backs coach (2001-02), offensive coordinator (2003)

- Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator (2007)

- Baltimore Ravens quarterbacks coach (2008-09).

- Oakland Raiders offensive coordinator (2010)

- Oakland Raiders head coach (2011)

- Cincinnati Bengals secondary assistant and special teams coach (2012)

- Cincinnati Bengals running backs coach (2013)

- Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator (2014-15)

Hue Jack!! ???????????????????????? — Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) January 13, 2016

