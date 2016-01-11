LeBron James named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James has been named the Eastern Conference Player of Week for games played Monday, January 4, through Sunday, January 10, the NBA announced on Monday. This is the second time this season James has earned Player of the Week accolades, as well as the 50th time in his career, the most in NBA history.

James has won the award 50 times, 31st as a member of a Cavaliers.

James led Cleveland to the most wins in the Eastern Conference this past week with a perfect 4-0 record, which includes three wins by double-digits and three road victories. In the four games, James averaged 26.0 points on .582 shooting from the field, including .400 from the three-point line, 7.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks in 35.0 minutes per game. Among Eastern Conference leaders, James was first in total points (104), first in field goals made (39), tied for first in points per game (26.0), fourth in total assists (28), tied for seventh in assists per game (7.0) and tied for seventh in three-pointers made (8). He also registered two double-doubles and made at least 50 percent of his field goal attempts in three games during the week. James scored in double figures in all four contests, increasing his double-digit consecutive scoring streak to 675 games (third-longest in NBA history), while topping 20 or more points three times, including two 30-point outings.

Chris Paul of the Los Angeles Clippers was named the Western Conference Player of the Week.

