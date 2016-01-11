David Bowie fans can leave tributes at Rock Hall

David Bowie's legacy is one that will truly live forever. Music fans all over the world are remembering his incredible life and career. He died at the age of 69 on Sunday, after an 18-month battle with cancer.

Cleveland's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is paying tribute to Bowie in memory of the rock and roll legend.

Bowie has strong ties to Cleveland.

"Cleveland was such a hotbed for breaking new artists and one of those artists was David Bowie. So it's incredibly sad for the city of Cleveland and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to see him pass," said Todd Mesek, Vice President of Marketing and Communication, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum.



Bowie was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996---almost 20 years ago. Pieces of the artist’s life are spread throughout the museum.



The flags out front were half-staff as dozens stopped in to pay tribute.



"He was a great musician, he was a great actor, so it's quite sad what happened but I know he was quite sick," said Nicole Wilford who was visiting from Germany.



"Shocked to hear the news, he's such an influence, thin white dude who could influence so many people, a great volume of work," said Ken Smith.



"If you listen to his music, it's got soul, it's got funk, mixed with some rock and roll and it kind of created a new sound but he also brought in elements of theater and film and that art world that other artists weren't doing," said Mesek.



Many say few artists made such an impact and they'll always hold onto their Bowie favorites.



"I always loved the song Star Man. Great song, said Alex MacDonald.



For the next couple of days, the museum will display a tribute where visitors can write and leave their sentiments and thoughts about what David Bowie meant to them.



It's a 2-dimensional piece that will become a part of the display.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.