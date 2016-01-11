Snow removal crews clearing roads throughout the day

A whole new round of snowfall is upon us once again and can make things quite messy for drivers. (Source: ODOT)

The Ohio Department of Transportation is busy keeping highways clear of snow in northeast Ohio.

ODOT District 12, which covers Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga Counties says they have 80 trucks out across the area throughout the day.

District 4, which covers six counties including Summit, Stark, Portage and Ashtabula has 80 trucks, as well.

Since there was a lot of residual salt left on the roads from Monday's snowfall, crews did not pre-treat the roads. During the storm, crews use salt and various liquids to coat the salt, increasing it's efficiency during cold weather.

In Cleveland, the city has about 40 crews servicing main and secondary streets until the snow stops. When that happens, they will work on the secondary streets.

The City of Cleveland says they have 20,000 tons of salt available. They are asking that people avoid parking on the streets so that plows can clear them more effectively.

Remember to take it slow and leave room for the plows. Plan ahead and give yourself extra time to get to where you're going.

You can also check road conditions and highway cameras by visiting ODOT's website, OHGO.

Click for the latest on your Ford First Alert Forecast and for the latest traffic, check out our real-time travel.

Cleveland 19 News is also on Facebook - check us out for news, weather, sports and fantastic behind the scenes photos of Cleveland 19.

Text alerts are also available, just fill out the online form. You will receive up to 5 msgs/day.Text HELP for help.Text STOP to stop. Msg&data rates may apply.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.