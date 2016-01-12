Alert: School delays for Wednesday

Get the most accurate list of school closings and delays here: DESKTOP - http://shout.lt/SHDK



MOBILE - http://shout.lt/SHDJ

Cleveland 19 News is also on Facebook - check us out for news, weather, sports and fantastic behind the scenes photos of Cleveland 19 News.

Severe weather text alerts are also available, just fill out the online form. You will receive up to 5 msgs/day. Text HELP for help. Text STOP to stop. Msg&data rates may apply.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.