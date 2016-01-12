CLOSED: Businesses & schools due to weather-related issues - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

CLOSED: Businesses & schools due to weather-related issues

Businesses & schools due to weather-related issues. (Source: WOIO) Businesses & schools due to weather-related issues. (Source: WOIO)

The following businesses/schools are closed today, Tuesday, January 12th, due to weather-related issue:

  • Portage County District Advisory Council Subcommittee for Public Health meeting scheduled for Tuesday, January 12, 2016 at 7:00 p.m. in Ravenna has been cancelled due to weather. The meeting will be rescheduled.

  • Echo Hills Elementary in the Stow-Munroe Falls City School District is CLOSED due to boiler issues

Follow Cleveland 19 News:  

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly