Police: Man found shot to death in car

The death of a 22-year old Cleveland man is under investigation.

Police were called to East 61st and Griswold Ave. around 9 p.m. Monday for a shooting.

When they arrived they found Ryan Andrew Dixon in the driver's seat of a car. He had been shot in his chest and leg.

Police are looking for more than one suspect.

If you know anything about Dixon or the suspects give police a call.

