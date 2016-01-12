Is your county under a Snow Emergency: Level 1, 2, 3

County's Snow Emergency Level and road conditions:

Level 1 Snow Emergency

Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy.Drive carefully.

Level 2 Snow Emergency

Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work.

Level 3 Snow Emergency

All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one else should be out during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.