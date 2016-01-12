ALERT: Parking bans issued

Cities are beginning to issue parking bans, due to the amount of snow some areas have received.

-The city of Painsville has issued a snow emergency parking ban for all city streets. Residents must move their vehicles off the street. If the vehicles remain on the street they may be ticketed or towed to allow the City’s Public Works trucks to clear the street. The ban is in effect until further notice.

-The city of Rocky River has issued a snow emergency parking ban for all city streets. No parking is allowed on City streets.

