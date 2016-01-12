2015 Akron Zoo attendance UP

The Akron Zoo not only had their third largest annual attendance in 2015, but also set a new record for single day attendance.

In 2015, 363,903 people visited the Akron Zoo, which is the third largest annual attendance in the zoo's 62-year history. The most attended year at the zoo was in 2013, when 389,508 people visited.

The zoo broke its all-time single day attendance record with 6,831 visitors on Sunday, October 25, 2015 during Boo at the Zoo. The zoo also set a new record for its Boo at the Zoo event in 2015 with 26,220 visitors during the six-day event.

The zoo experienced several additions last year including the opening of Nature's Play, which is comprised of five activities that encourage visitors to test their abilities to that of primates. Also new at the zoo in 2015 were two penguin chicks, which were born at the zoo, and the zoo acquired a new male red wolf. The zoo was also accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums in September.

"We are extremely grateful for the support we received from our visitors in 2015 and we hope everyone enjoyed visiting with the amazing animals we care so deeply about," commented Doug Piekarz, president & CEO. "Our efforts in education and conservation can only be achieved through wonderful community support and the dedicated work of our caring and compassionate staff and volunteers."

The Akron Zoo is open 361 days a year. Zoo hours are 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. and admission is $7 per person. Children under two are free and parking is $3.

