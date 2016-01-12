Sheriff's Office Citizen's Academy, learning about law enforceme - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Sheriff's Office Citizen's Academy, learning about law enforcement

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office is now accepting applications for the inaugural Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Academy. 

"If you've ever wanted to learn about law enforcement, this academy is a great opportunity for residents of Cuyahoga County to take part in," said Cuyahoga County Sheriff Clifford Pinkney. "Our goal is not only to educate the public on our duties, but use this as an opportunity to advance the relationship between the community and law enforcement."

The 8-week academy, held in the Justice Center Complex, will meet Wednesday evenings from 6pm to 9pm. Residents can expect to participate in hands-on demonstrations, lectures, and field trips that will cover the following topics:

  • SWAT
  • Corrections
  • Firearm Safety
  • Media Relations
  • Active Shooter

"I commend Sheriff Pinkney and his staff for taking the initiative to establish a citizen's academy for the sheriff's office," said County Executive, Armond Budish. "It's important that we continue to generate community programs for our residents in order to improve the community's understanding of law enforcement."

The Citizen's Academy is free of charge and open to all eligible residents. Eligibility requirements include:

  • Resident of Cuyahoga County
  • At least 21 years of age
  • No felony convictions
  • Must pass a background check

All applications should be completed and submitted to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 27, 2016

