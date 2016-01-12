Powerball jackpot up to $1.5 billion, drawing Wednesday

No one matched the winning Powerball numbers on Saturday January 9, 2015, increasing the next jackpot to $1.5 billion for Wednesday night's drawing.

The cash option for the next Powerball drawing is $930 million.

The drawing is at 10:59 p.m. and ticket sales stop at least 59 minutes before the drawing.

RT & FOLLOW @PowerballUSA + tell us how you'd spend the $1.5 BILLION jackpot for the chance to win 5 tickets! - https://t.co/qjO1n13m9u — Powerball USA (@PowerballUSA) January 12, 2016

Powerball is offered in 44 States, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets cost $2 each.

