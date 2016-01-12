Conceited crook doesn't like mugshot, sends police selfie

A man wanted for arson and vandalism didn't like his mugshot being shown everywhere, so he sent officers a selfie to use instead.

Police issued a warrant for Donald A. "Chip" Pugh. In addition to other charges, the 45-year-old man also skipped a court date.

Titled, "Here is a better photo that one is terrible." Lima police said the photo was sent to them by Mr. Pugh himself.

"We thank him for being helpful, but now we would appreciate it if he would come speak to us at the LPD about his charges."

If you recognize Pugh in either the unflattering photos or the good-looking one, call the Lima Police Department.

You can also leave an anonymous tip with Allen County CrimeStoppers.

