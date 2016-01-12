Arrest made in death of three-year-old Major Howard

Social media posts show community’s outpouring of support for 3-year-old Major Howard. He was shot and killed in a drive-by in Cleveland.

Social media posts show community’s outpouring of support for 3-year-old Major Howard. He was shot and killed in a drive-by in Cleveland.

Victor Freeman says his family is still trying to come to terms with a monumental loss. Three-year-old Major Jamari Howard was shot during a drive-by shooting Tuesday evening around 7:15.

Victor Freeman says his family is still trying to come to terms with a monumental loss. Three-year-old Major Jamari Howard was shot during a drive-by shooting Tuesday evening around 7:15.

Three recent drive-by shootings in Cleveland has the city on high alert. Councilman Zack Reed wants more police officers present in gang neighborhoods to curb the violence.

Three recent drive-by shootings in Cleveland has the city on high alert. Councilman Zack Reed wants more police officers present in gang neighborhoods to curb the violence.

Lacondria Freeman remembers the last conversation she had with her 3-year-old grandson before tragedy struck. It was less than an hour before the drive-by shooting that killed Major Jamari Howard.

Lacondria Freeman remembers the last conversation she had with her 3-year-old grandson before tragedy struck. It was less than an hour before the drive-by shooting that killed Major Jamari Howard.

3-year-old Major Howard was shot and killed in a drive-by. (Source: Twitter)

An arrest has been made in connection to the death of three-year-old Major Howard.

Aaron Dunnings, 23, was arrested Tuesday by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

He was arrested in the 700 block of East 90th Street in Cleveland. Dunnings was wanted in the Sept. 15, 2015 shooting death of the toddler.

Major was shot while sitting in a car on East 113th Street and later died following surgery at MetroHealth Medical Center. Rob'Dasha Smith, 24, Major's godmother, was shot in the leg, but survived.

Dunnings is currently in police custody. He will be booked on aggravated murder charges. He has a criminal history dating back to 2010 for trafficking and 2012 for carrying a concealed weapon and drug possession.

Police are still looking for Donnell Lindsey.

An arrest warrant was issued for Lindsey, a.k.a. Lionel, Lonell, or Nell.

According to Cuyahoga County court records, Lindsey's criminal history dates back to the age of 18.

In May 2011, Lindsey was arrested and charged with possessing criminal tools, drug possession, trafficking and an attempt at tampering with case evidence.

He pleaded guilty to another trafficking offense in February 2012.

Lindsey's last known offense was in August 2012. He pleaded guilty to having weapons while under disability.

Lindsey is described as a 23-year-old black man standing approximately 6-feet tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be hiding on the east side of Cleveland.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Lindsey, you're encouraged to call the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit at (216) 623-5464. You can also call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or text keyword "WANTED" with the tip to TIP411. Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.