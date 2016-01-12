East side hit with January blast

Our mild December and 70 degree Christmas Eve feels like a distant memory, as frigid temps, blowing snow and bad roads dominated Tuesday. This is what January in Cleveland is like!

It just took this cold snap to snap east siders back to reality.

"This morning we had quite a blizzard going on," said Paul Brown.

The lifetime Chesterland resident says this is old hat, just a little delayed.

"It's been a very mild winter. We've been very lucky," he said.

People have been waiting for the other "snow shoe" to d rop, figuring we couldn't evade a more familiar winter all season long.

The roads were rough Tuesday morning, and visibility was poor. But among the dozen east side police departments we contacted today there were less than ten accidents, all minor, and only a handful of spin outs, including a tractor trailer on 271 North in Mayfield Heights which temporarily stopped traffic.

Mario Crump, says waiting for a bus to take him to work is no picnic on a day like today.

"It's freezing, like 12 degrees out here. The snow is about 1-2 inches high. The sidewalks aren't really shoveled so I'm slipping and sliding a lot. It's pretty tough," he said.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.